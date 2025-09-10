Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

Flurry Of Companies Publicize Navy MUSV Options

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Flurry Of Companies Publicize Navy MUSV Options
HII introduced its new ROMULUS modular, AI-enabled family of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) powered by HII’s Odyssey Autonomous Control System (ACS) software suite, seemingly aimed at the Navy’s latest Medium USV competition. (Artist concept: HII)

Several companies have begun to publicize their options for and ability to produce Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs) geared at the Navy’s latest Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) Program during the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference being held in London this week. On September 9, HII [HII] unveiled its ROMULUS modular AI-enabled family of USVs that utilize their Odyssey Autonomous Control System (ACS) software suite. It highlighted a Romulus 190, at 190 feet long, is under construction, with…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Boeing Machinists In St. Louis To Vote Friday On Latest Contract Offer

Congress

White House Seeks $3.93 Billion Anomaly In CR For Procurement Of Columbia-Class Sub

Air Force

F.E. Warren AFB to Be Test Site for New Sentinel Silos

International

Potential $1 Billion AMRAAM Sale To Finland Gets State Department Nod

Trending

SECNAV Establishes New Robotic And Autonomous Systems Program Office, Consolidating Portfolios
Congress Add for Northrop Grumman IVEWS May Top More Than $400 Million
Boeing Says MQ-28 Demonstrations Prove Operational Effectiveness
LITENING Modernization May Be Big Ramp-Up Opportunity for Northrop Grumman
Safran’s U.S. Business To Acquire Sensing Company Attollo Engineering

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume