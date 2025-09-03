Five Organizations Get Green Light on SLCM-N Prototype Designs

Five organizations are being tasked with developing missile prototype designs for the nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missile program, according to the National Security Technology Accelerator. The contracting platform National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL), upon inquiry from sister publication The Exchange Monitor, said Leidos [LDOS], Raytheon [RTX], Lockheed Martin [LMT], and Northrop Grumman [NOC] were awarded as prime contractors for flight system integration and missile development, while Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] Florida Turbine Technologies unit was awarded for missile technologies…