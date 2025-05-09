Former Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti on Dec. 6, 2024 toured Boeing’s Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) manufacturing facility, met with Boeing contractors and Sailors assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron (UUVRON) 3, and gave remarks about the importance of having robotic multi-mission submersibles in the fleet. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
The Navy plans to receive the first Boeing [BA]-built Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) this summer, a Navy program office leader said this week.
The first vessel, dubbed XLE-1, has been built and is being tested in the water at Boeing’s Huntington…