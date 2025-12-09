First MQ-25 Flight Test Pushed To Early 2026

The Navy and Boeing [BA] have pushed back the initial flight test of the first MQ-25A Stingray aircraft carrier-based tanker aircraft into early 2026. The government-industry team insisted they are making progress towards the first flight and over the last several months “the team has completed MQ-25A Stingray structural testing on a static aircraft, conducted initial engine runs, completed its flight-certified software, and commanded the vehicle from the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System (UMCS),” Rear Adm. Tony Rossi, program…