First Anduril Ghost Shark AUV Rolls Off Production Line In New Facility

Anduril Industries and the Australian government last Friday cut the ribbon on a new production facility in Sydney where the company’s first production variant Ghost Shark extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle (XL-AUV) already rolled off the assembly line ahead of schedule. The first Ghost Shark is undergoing testing and will begin sea acceptance trials ahead of planned delivery to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in January 2026, Anduril and the Ministry of Defence said. The MoD in September awarded Anduril Australia…