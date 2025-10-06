Firefly To Acquire Data Analytics Provider SciTec In Expansion Of National Security Focus

Firefly Aerospace [FLY] on Sunday afternoon said it has agreed to acquire SciTec, Inc., a small company with expertise in data processing and data analytics that support the intelligence community and U.S. Space Force in a deal to diversify the company. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to close this year. Deal terms consist of $300 million in cash and $555 million in Firefly stock. The pending deal would provide Texas-based Firefly with a new suite of…