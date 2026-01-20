Final FY ‘26 Defense Spending Bill Has $8.4 Billion Increase, Addresses Some ‘Broken Glass’ Requirements

Congressional appropriators on Tuesday unveiled the final $839 billion fiscal year 2026 defense spending bill, including an $8.4 billion topline boost covering some but not all of the priorities sought by the Trump administration outside of its Pentagon budget request. The House is set to consider the defense appropriations bill this week as part of a “minibus” spending package, with the Senate to follow as Congress works to pass spending legislation ahead of the January 30 funding deadline. “The bill…