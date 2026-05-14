Without Iran Supplemental Soon, Caudle Expects To Make Tradeoffs In July Timeframe

Ongoing operations in the Middle East to contend with Iran will require additional funding soon or the Navy will be facing choices soon on “force generation,” the service’s top officer said on Thursday. Those decisions include how the Navy does exercises, routine operations and retaining personnel to maintain the operational demands of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle told the House Armed Services Committee (HASC). With the large force the Navy has in the…