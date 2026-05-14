Without Iran Supplemental Soon, Caudle Expects To Make Tradeoffs In July Timeframe

Ongoing operations in the Middle East to contend with Iran will require additional funding soon or the Navy will be facing choices soon on “force generation,” the service’s top officer said on Thursday. Those decisions include how the Navy does exercises, routine operations and retaining personnel to maintain the operational demands of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle told the House Armed Services Committee (HASC). With the large force the Navy has in the…
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CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives
Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, […]
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