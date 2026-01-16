FF(X) Frigate Restricts Engineering To Single Digit Changes Over NSC, Containerize Extra Systems

Navy officials last week said the new FF(X) frigate, based on the Coast Guard’s National Security Cutter (NSC) design, will have extremely constrained engineering changes and they plan to primarily add systems in containerized payloads in future flights. “We are going to start this ship class with the most mature ship design ever. Let me rephrase that. This ship is done being designed. We are going to go through very, very, very, like on one hand, number of engineering changes…