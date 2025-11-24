Fairbanks Morse Defense To Acquire Naval Supplier Truflo Marine

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) on Monday said it has agreed to acquire United Kingdom-based Truflo Marine in a deal that expands its current work in valve design and manufacturing and expands its global footprint in support of allied naval submarine and surface vessels. Truflo is a business unit of IMI plc, which said it is selling the unit for $295 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in mid-2026. The pending acquisition would continue…