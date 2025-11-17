Sign In
Search
Air Force

F-22 Controls Unmanned General Atomics MQ-20 Drone In Industry Demo

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
F-22 Controls Unmanned General Atomics MQ-20 Drone In Industry Demo
Pictured is a General Atomics MQ-20 Avenger drone (GA-ASI Photo)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) on Monday announced the successful test of an F-22 Raptor fighter controlling an MQ-20 Avenger unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) for the first time in an industry-funded demonstration of manned-unmanned teaming. This test occurred at the Nevada Test and Training Range on October 31 using a piloted F-22 integrated with L3Harris Technologies’ [LHX] BANSHEE Advanced Tactical Datalinks and Pantera software-defined radios (SDR) and Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] open radio architectures to communicate with a GA-ASI…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Pentagon Official Decries Cyber “Complacency”

Business/Financial

IonQ Confirms Deal To Acquire Optical Terminal Provider Skyloom

Business/Financial

York Space Systems Files To Go Public; Discloses $99 Million Loss In 2024

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Palladyne AI Acquires Unmanned Systems, Manufacturing Companies To Form New Defense Unit

Trending

Army Secretary Says Primes ‘Conned’ With Exquisite Systems, Unveils Sweeping Acquisition Overhaul
Anduril, UAE’s EDGE Group Form Joint Venture; Initial Focus On Omen Autonomous Air Vehicle
DoD’s Acquisition Overhaul Aims To Reform Bid Protests, Analysis Of Alternatives Studies
15-Year Space Force Plan May Include Systems To Ease Transition To “Dynamic Space Operations”
Firefly Completes $855 Million Acquisition Of SciTec

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume