F-22 Controls Unmanned General Atomics MQ-20 Drone In Industry Demo

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) on Monday announced the successful test of an F-22 Raptor fighter controlling an MQ-20 Avenger unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) for the first time in an industry-funded demonstration of manned-unmanned teaming. This test occurred at the Nevada Test and Training Range on October 31 using a piloted F-22 integrated with L3Harris Technologies’ [LHX] BANSHEE Advanced Tactical Datalinks and Pantera software-defined radios (SDR) and Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] open radio architectures to communicate with a GA-ASI…