Epirus, GD Partner To Integrate High Power Microwave System On Tracked Robot

Answering the Army’s call to develop a mobile, maneuverable counter-drone solution, Epirus and General Dynamics [GD] are integrating the startup’s Leonidas drone-killing microwave system with GD Land Systems’ TRX robotic ground vehicle, the companies said on Thursday. Epirus is hoping its Leonidas high-power microwave (HPM) solution is heading toward a program of record with the Army under an effort called Integrated Fires Protection Capability (IFPC)-HPM, which is a trailer-mounted solution for defeating drones. The Los Angeles-based company is developing a…