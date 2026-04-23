Energy Secretary Stresses Importance Of NNSS And Non-Explosive Tests As Lee Presses For Funding

Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.) on April 15 pressed Energy Secretary Chris Wright over funding instability affecting key projects at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS), warning that continued uncertainty could delay work central to the nation’s nuclear stockpile stewardship mission. Lee, speaking at the House Appropriations Energy and Water subcommittee’s hearing on the White House’s Department of Energy fiscal year 2027 budget request, highlighted several efforts at the site — including the U1a complex enhancements project, the Zeus test bed…