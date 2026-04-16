Energy Secretary: Los Alamos “Actually Manufacturing Pits” With Goal Of 100 In Trump Administration

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright confirmed Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico has “just begun” pit production during testimony Wednesday to the House Appropriations Energy and Water subcommittee on the fiscal 2027 budget request for the Department of Energy. Wright was responding to a question by Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), ranking member of the subcommittee, on reforms to project management at DoE’s semiautonomous National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), and when Congress will receive a “complete life cycle cost estimate”…