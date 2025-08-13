Energy Department Offering $1 Billion To Bolster U.S. Critical Minerals And Materials

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the U.S. supply chain, the Department of Energy on Wednesday announced it plans to issue nearly $1 billion in funding opportunities in certain stages of mining, processing, and manufacturing critical minerals and materials. The proposed notices of funding opportunities (NOFO) are in five areas. The Critical Minerals and Materials Accelerator would have up to $50 million to help unlock private capital for investment in processes related to the rare-earth magnet supply chain, to…