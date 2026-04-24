Electric Boat Gets First AUKUS Contract To Support Allied Subs

The Navy last Thursday awarded General Dynamics’ [GD] Electric Boat division an initial $197 million contract focused on supporting the AUKUS program as it helps Australia set up the capability to build and maintain nuclear-powered attack submarines. The Pentagon announcement said the contract is being used to “support engineering, technical, design agent and design transfer activities for nuclear submarine capabilities and their sustainment, in support of foreign military sales requirements,” a nod to helping Australia develop its submarine capabilities. Most…
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Congress Updates
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
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