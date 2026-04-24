Electric Boat Gets First AUKUS Contract To Support Allied Subs

The Navy last Thursday awarded General Dynamics’ [GD] Electric Boat division an initial $197 million contract focused on supporting the AUKUS program as it helps Australia set up the capability to build and maintain nuclear-powered attack submarines. The Pentagon announcement said the contract is being used to “support engineering, technical, design agent and design transfer activities for nuclear submarine capabilities and their sustainment, in support of foreign military sales requirements,” a nod to helping Australia develop its submarine capabilities. Most…