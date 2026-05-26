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Drone Dominance Program Selects 49 Companies To Compete In Phase 2 Qualifier

Cal Biesecker By
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Drone Dominance Program Selects 49 Companies To Compete In Phase 2 Qualifier
Britain's Skycutter is one of 49 vendors selected to participate in the qualifying phase of the Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program. Photo; Skycutter

The Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP) on Tuesday said it has selected 49 vendors who will supply 79 “unique drones” compete in a second phase qualifier for a chance to win production orders worth a combined $300 million. The Phase 2 qualifier will take place at Camp Grayling, Mich., where the vendors’ drones will be used in one, or two mission areas, long range strike and tactical assault in close quarters. Following the qualifier event, the top performers will be…

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