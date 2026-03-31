DOT&E Advises Completion Of Adequate Testing For Large Penetrator Smart Fuze

The Air Force needs to complete adequate testing of the Large Penetrator Smart Fuze (LPSF) for the GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), according to the fiscal 2025 Director of Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E) report released in March. "The Air Force should continue funding LPSF T&E [test and evaluation] activities outlined in the draft TEMP [test and evaluation master plan] in order to successfully complete adequate testing and eventual fielding of the LPSF," the report said. Boeing [BA] builds…
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Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
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