DOT&E Advises Completion Of Adequate Testing For Large Penetrator Smart Fuze

The Air Force needs to complete adequate testing of the Large Penetrator Smart Fuze (LPSF) for the GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), according to the fiscal 2025 Director of Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E) report released in March. "The Air Force should continue funding LPSF T&E [test and evaluation] activities outlined in the draft TEMP [test and evaluation master plan] in order to successfully complete adequate testing and eventual fielding of the LPSF," the report said. Boeing [BA] builds…