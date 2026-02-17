Sign In
Nuclear Modernization

DoE, Pentagon Transport Reactor, Wright Says Three Small Reactors Running By July 4

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
DoE, Pentagon Transport Reactor, Wright Says Three Small Reactors Running By July 4
Michael Duffey, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. Photo: Defense Department

A nuclear reactor was airlifted from March AFB, Calif.. to Hill AFB, Utah, on Sunday, according to a release on the Pentagon’s website. This is the first time a nuclear reactor has been airlifted for transport. Three C-17 transport planes flew individual components of a Valar Atomics 250 nuclear reactor, which was unfueled. The Ward 250 is five megawatts and could “theoretically power about 5,000 homes,” the Pentagon said. Following the reactor transport, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, Under Secretary…

