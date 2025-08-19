DoE Deputy Secretary ‘Concerned,’ Orders Plutonium Special Study in Letter to NNSA

In a letter to Teresa Robbins, acting administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly said he is ordering a special study to evaluate key leadership and processes on pit production. “I have become increasingly concerned about the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA’s) ability to consistently deliver on nuclear weapons production capabilities needed to support the national defense of the United States,” Danly said in the letter, obtained Monday by sister publication The Exchange Monitor.…