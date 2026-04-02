DoD’s Drone Dominance Programs Opens Lethality Prize Challenge For Group 1 UAS

To jumpstart the munitions payload ecosystem for small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program has initiated a prize challenge for lethal payloads, according to an April 2 notice. Winners of the challenge will receive $10,000 in cash and be added to a preferred munitions solutions list for the upcoming $300 million second phase of program’s series of challenges, called Gauntlet’s, that begins this summer. At an industry day in March hosted by the Drone Dominance Program, the…
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Congress Updates
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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