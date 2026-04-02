DoD’s Drone Dominance Programs Opens Lethality Prize Challenge For Group 1 UAS

To jumpstart the munitions payload ecosystem for small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program has initiated a prize challenge for lethal payloads, according to an April 2 notice. Winners of the challenge will receive $10,000 in cash and be added to a preferred munitions solutions list for the upcoming $300 million second phase of program’s series of challenges, called Gauntlet’s, that begins this summer. At an industry day in March hosted by the Drone Dominance Program, the…