DoD to Examine Cyber Security Service Provider Consolidation

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
DoD to Examine Cyber Security Service Provider Consolidation
Pictured is a May, 2023 aerial view of the Pentagon (DoD Photo)

The Pentagon is to examine whether it can save funds and improve cybersecurity through consolidation of the 23 DoD cybersecurity service providers (CSSPs), which employ more than 3,200 personnel. "Since there are 23 DOD CSSPs (nine aligned with the military services and 14 existing in other DoD components) conducting cyberspace operations across the department (most of which conduct DoD Information Network operations), there may be potential areas of overlap between them and opportunities for cost savings by consolidating some functions…

