DoD Selects 25 Vendors To Compete In First Round Of Drone Dominance Program

The Defense Department on Tuesday said it has selected 25 companies to compete in the first phase of its program to quickly acquire low-cost, one-way attack unmanned aircraft systems while buttressing the domestic industrial base for drones and related technologies. The $150 million Phase I competition, called the Gauntlet, begins Feb. 18 at Fort Benning, Ga., and will involve military operators flying and evaluating the drones. At the end of the fly-off in early March, DoD will begin awarding prototype…