DoD Names Golden Dome Deputy

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday announced the White House has nominated Army Maj. Gen. Brian Gibson to be appointed as lieutenant general and assigned as military deputy to the Direct Reporting Program Manager for Golden Dome for America. In May, President Donald Trump announced major details of the Golden Dome missile defense program, including an expected total cost of $175 billion, a timeline to be deployed before the end of his term, the inclusion of space-based interceptors, and…