DoD Makes Cuts, Plans ‘AI-First’ Transformation For R&D Resource Center

The Pentagon on Monday announced personnel cuts at its Defense Information Technology Center, with plans to implement an “AI-first digital transformation” at the research and development resource office. A total of 40 personnel will be retained at DTIC, which currently has nearly 200 full-time employees, with the department estimating savings of $25 million a year from the reform effort. “DTIC was created to serve as a centralized repository of R&D information, allowing DoD to easily and effectively leverage and share…