Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Tom Mancinelli receives a briefing during his tour of the Vertical Launch System (VLS) site on Oct. 17, 2024. The visit provided insights into the site's role in protecting Guam and the Indo-Pacific region from ballistic missile threats, underscoring the importance of the MK-41 system in regional defense operations. (Photo: U.S. Navy by William J. Busby III)
The Defense Department’s plan to add missile defense systems to Guam in a new organizational structure is running into major problems as a recent watchdog report finds they still lack key strategies, final plans for maintenance of systems and a deployment…