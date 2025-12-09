Sign In
Search
Army

DoD CTO: Army’s Goal For 90 Percent Commercial Solutions Is Possible, Wants More New Entrants

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
DoD CTO: Army’s Goal For 90 Percent Commercial Solutions Is Possible, Wants More New Entrants
Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael addresses the Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program Exhibition at the Pentagon on July 8 (DoD Photo)

The Pentagon’s chief technology officer has said the Army’s push to buy 90 percent commercial solutions is likely a long-term but achievable goal. Emil Michael, under secretary of defense for research and engineering, added he wants to “shift the needle from all exquisite systems that are built in expensive ways to a more modern architecture that requires the entrants of new players into the ecosystem.” “If we’re successful, we’ll create five more Andurils and Palantirs and SpaceXs,” Michael told reporters…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

International

HII Expands Partnership With Babcock International To Support Virginia-Class Subs

Navy/USMC

Navy Renews Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Contract With HawkEye 360

Army

Envision Tech, Strategic Logix Also Selected For Army FPV Drone Program

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Acquisition Data Insights Firm Pryzm Expanding With $12 Million Seed Round

Trending

Denmark Approved For $3.7 Billion In Air Defense, AMRAAM FMS Deals
Northrop Grumman Eyes First Flight Of Project Talon Next Year
Northrop Grumman Conducts Static Test Of New SRM In Promontory
Army Awards Over $200 Million To Northrop Grumman For XM1211 Ammo Production
Navy Awards Two SLCM-N Task Agreements To Northrop Grumman, Pacific Engineering

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume