DoD CTO: Army’s Goal For 90 Percent Commercial Solutions Is Possible, Wants More New Entrants

The Pentagon’s chief technology officer has said the Army’s push to buy 90 percent commercial solutions is likely a long-term but achievable goal. Emil Michael, under secretary of defense for research and engineering, added he wants to “shift the needle from all exquisite systems that are built in expensive ways to a more modern architecture that requires the entrants of new players into the ecosystem.” “If we’re successful, we’ll create five more Andurils and Palantirs and SpaceXs,” Michael told reporters…