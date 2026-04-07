Army Plans No JLTV Buy In FY ‘27, While Marines, Air Force Stick With Procurement

The Army does not plan to buy more Joint Light Tactical Vehicles in fiscal year 2027, according to a new budget document, the latest signal it remains committed to its pivot away from further procurement. The Marine Corps and Air Force, however, both plan to continue their JLTV buys in FY ‘27, respectively requesting $244.9 million for $103.3 million for more vehicles. The Army’s zeroed out request for JLTVs in FY ‘27 follows its decision last year to include the…