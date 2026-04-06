DIU Soliciting For Open Mission Platform Aimed At Airlift And Tanker Aircraft

The Defense Department is seeking prototype open mission solutions to allow its high-value airlift and tanker aircraft to operate in contested environments through a common operating picture, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) said on Monday. The first application for the platform-agnostic Open Mission Engine (OMEN) is a tactical moving map tool that displays blue-force awareness, threats and airspace status on one aircrew display, and functions when offline. The user interface and user experience is a key focus of the application…