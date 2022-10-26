The U.S. Navy, in collaboration with the U.S. Army, conducts a demonstration of advanced hypersonic technologies and prototype systems via sounding rockets in a realistic operating environment executed by Sandia National Laboratories from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, VA. on Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy courtesy of Sandia National Laboratories)
By Rich Abott |
8 hours ago |
10/26/2022
Army hypersonics missile defense Navy/USMC

The Defense Department is conducting a second flight campaign this week with hypersonic experiments to help develop hypersonic weapons and defense, the Navy said on Oct. 26.

The campaign is called the second High Operational Tempo for Hypersonics flight campaign…

