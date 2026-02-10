DoD Completes Initial Review Of Defense Firms’ Performance, But Not Releasing Findings Yet

The Pentagon has completed its initial assessment to identify defense firms that are insufficiently investing in production expansion, according to a department spokesperson. Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesman, confirmed media reports that the “underperformance” findings will not be disclosed yet, with the department having informed industry that it’s now conducting an “extended review period” before making “noncompliance determinations.” “We are engaged in detailed negotiations with many companies and going into great depth to analyze their performance. Many companies have taken…