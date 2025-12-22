DoD Awards First Round Of APFIT Projects Using FY ’26 Funds

The Defense Department on Monday said it has awarded over $400 million in more than a dozen contracts to aid companies in moving technologies into production under the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program. The first contracts using fiscal year 2026 APFIT funds bring total awards under the four-year-old program to more than $1.5 billion and include the largest single award ever, $49.7 million for an Army project titled Real-Time Command and Control at the Tactical…