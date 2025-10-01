DoD Awards Alaskan Mining Company $43 Million To Accelerate Antimony Extraction

The Defense Department on Tuesday said it has awarded Alaska Range Resources, LLC (ARR) a $43.4 million contract to mine and refine a sulfide mineral that will be used to make military grade antimony trisulfide to help meet defense industrial base demand. ARR, a U.S. subsidiary of Australia’s Nova Minerals Ltd. [NVA], will extract, concentrate, and refine Stibnite, an ore of antimony, to produce antimony trisulfide, which is used in ammunition, semiconductors for lasers and night vision devices, and explosives.…