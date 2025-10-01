Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

DoD Awards Alaskan Mining Company $43 Million To Accelerate Antimony Extraction

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
DoD Awards Alaskan Mining Company $43 Million To Accelerate Antimony Extraction
Antimony. Photo: The St. Louis Group

The Defense Department on Tuesday said it has awarded Alaska Range Resources, LLC (ARR) a $43.4 million contract to mine and refine a sulfide mineral that will be used to make military grade antimony trisulfide to help meet defense industrial base demand. ARR, a U.S. subsidiary of Australia’s Nova Minerals Ltd. [NVA], will extract, concentrate, and refine Stibnite, an ore of antimony, to produce antimony trisulfide, which is used in ammunition, semiconductors for lasers and night vision devices, and explosives.…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Maxar Businesses Rebrand As Vantor And Lanteris

Army

BAE Eyes Deal In Early ‘26 To Extend AMPV Production, Teams With Forterra For Autonomy Effort

Pentagon

Hegseth Teases Update In October On Plans For ‘Generational’ Acquisition Reforms

Army

Firehawk Completes Flight Tests Of Javelin And Stinger-Class Rocket Motors

Trending

X-Bow Wins $191 Million Foreign Military Sale For Rocket Motors
Army Awards $5.04 Billion Deal To RTX For Coyote Interceptor Systems
DIU to Fund Anduril, Zone 5 Flight Testing of Low-Cost Kill Systems Against Larger Drones
Space Force to Field First Space Electromagnetic Warfare Tactical Operations Center, As SIPC Stands Up
Ahead Of Orders, Anduril Plans To Produce New Cruise Missile At Scale

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume