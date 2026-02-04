DIU Soliciting For Deorbit Services, Containerized Drone Delivery, New Interceptor Sensors

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Wednesday issued three solicitations seeking solutions for deorbiting satellites as a service, containerized capabilities that can launch large numbers of drones quickly, and advanced seekers and sensors that will improve the ability of interceptors to engage ballistic and hypersonic threats. The Deorbit as a Service request seeks solutions to safely and rapidly remove “unprepared satellites,” including those that suffered catastrophic failure or cannot be controlled, while operating in various orbital conditions and amid increasingly…