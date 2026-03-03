DIU Seeks Larger Capacity Autonomous Low Profile Sea Vehicles For Shore Resupply

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has issued a new solicitation seeking more solutions for larger capacity Autonomous Low Profile Vehicles (ALPV) that can help resupply forces ashore in contested environments. DIU is seeking these new ALPVs as a low-cost logistics transport and critical inter-theater resupply within the littoral environment. Last May, a Marine Corps official said the service had two Leidos [LDOS]-designed ALPVs being tested out of Okinawa with two more on the way (Defense Daily, May 2, 2025). In…