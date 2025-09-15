Digital Manufacturer Divergent Technologies Raises $290 Million In Funding Round

Divergent Technologies, which provides the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries with an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform, has raised $290 million in a new funding round to scale manufacturing capacity and develop new capabilities, the company said on Monday. The Series E raise consists of $250 million in equity and $40 million in debt and values the company at $2.3 billion. The funding round was led by Rochefort Asset Management with $120 million. The California-based company’s Divergent Adaptive Production System allows…