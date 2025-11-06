DHS Hosting Competition For Counter-Drone Capabilities And Services

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a draft solicitation outlining an upcoming competition for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) solutions and services for enterprise-wide applications. The department’s procurement office and Science and Technology Directorate want industry feedback prior to releasing the final C-UAS request for proposal (RFP). DHS is currently planning to use the competition to find multiple solutions that meet needs across the department’s operating components. “A primary goal of this acquisition is to generate cost avoidance and savings…