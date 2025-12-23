Denmark Gets State Department Approval For AMRAAM-ER Purchase

The State Department on Monday said it has approved a potential $951 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles—Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER) to Denmark. The pending FMS for 236 ground-launched AMRAAM-ERs follows State Department approval earlier this month of a potential $730 million sale of standard AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs to Denmark (Defense Daily, Dec. 7). RTX [RTX] makes the AMRAAM. The AMRAAM-ER deal also includes five AIM-120-C8 guidance sections and other support equipment and spares.