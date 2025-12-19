Defense Watch: LCS Drone Launch, PhantomStrike Award, Tungsten Mining

LCS LUCAS Launch. The Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) on launched the Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) in the Arabian Sea, marking the first successful launch of the one-way attack drone from sea. Earlier this month, U.S. Central Command said it had deployed its first one-way attack drone squadron to the Middle East, consisting of the autonomy-enabled LUCAS (Defense Daily, Dec. 3). The long-range drones, made by SpektreWorks, can be launched by catapult, rocket-assist,…