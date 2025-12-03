Davie Defense Completes Acquisition Of Texas-Based Shipyards

Davie Defense on Wednesday said it has completed its acquisition of Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp.’s shipbuilding assets in Texas, which will support the Coast Guard’s future Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) polar icebreaker program. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Davie Defense is part of Britain’s Inocea, which manages a group of shipbuilding, defense and industrial companies. Davie Defense is backed by two other Inocea companies, Canada’s Davie Shipbuilding and Finland’s Helsinki Shipyard. Davie Defense said it is working…