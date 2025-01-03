The USV Mariner (right) deployed a refueling probe towards the USV Ranger (left) in the 2024 first test of fueling at sea (FAS) without any human interaction required on the part of the receiving vessel as a test for the DARPA’s NOMARS program. Personnel aboard the Ranger were observers only. (Photo: DARPA)
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) recently completed the successful initial test of at-sea refueling for unmanned surface vessels (USVs) as part of its No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) program.
A Dec. 19 DARPA release said this refueling…