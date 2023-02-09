In late 2021, DARPA conducted a final field test of the OFFensive Swarm-Enabled Tactics (OFFSET) program, begun in 2017, at the Cassidy Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Two Swarm Systems Integrators – Northrop Grumman Mission Systems and Raytheon BBN Technologies – were tasked with designing, developing, and deploying an open architecture for swarm operations in physical and virtual environments (DARPA Image)
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is exploring the future U.S. use of autonomous drone swarms against high-tech adversaries under the agency’s Autonomous Multi-Domain Adaptive Swarms-of-Swarms (AMASS) program.
Responses to a broad agency…