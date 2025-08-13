DARPA Christens Prototype USV, Finishing Testing Ahead of Demo

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) on Monday christened its prototype for the No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) program, the USX-1 Defiant, as it finishes testing in preparation for its first major at-sea demonstration. Previously in March, DARPA launched the vessel into the water (Defense Daily, March 6). This latest ceremony took place at the Everett Ship Repair facility in Everett, Wash. The NOMARS program aims to use a simplified hull design to rapidly produce and maintain this first-of-its-kind…