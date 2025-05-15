The Senate Tuesday voted 52-to-44 to confirm James Danly, a former member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, to be deputy secretary of energy.

The vote was along party lines with four senators, two Democrats and two Republicans, not voting.

Danly, an attorney and U.S. Army veteran from Tennessee, was nominated to the position by President Trump on Jan. 22. Last month, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee supported his nomination 13-to-7.

Danly will hold the No. 2 position at DoE, second only to Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

President Trump’s three nuclear-related nominees are still awaiting Senate action.

National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) nominee Brandon Williams has undergone a hearing from the Senate Armed Services Committee and DoE Office of Nuclear Energy nominee Ted Garrish has also had a hearing. Garish testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Trump’s nominee to head the DoE’s Office of Environmental Management, Tim Walsh, is still awaiting a hearing.