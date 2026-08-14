D-Orbit, Firefly And Katalyst Nab Deorbit-As-A-Service Awards From DIU And SDA For Designs

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Space Development Agency (SDA) last Thursday said they have made initial awards to three companies for preliminary designs and risk reduction efforts for commercial services that can safely de-orbit satellites in space. The combined values of the awards to D-Orbit, Firefly Aerospace [FLY] and Katalyst Space are about $8.4 million. Preliminary design reviews are expected by the end of 2026 although the government may adjust the timing for each vendor. The goal is to…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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