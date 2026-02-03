Cybersecurity Firm Supporting Defense Companies Raises $31 Million In Early Funding Round

RADICL, a startup offering automated cybersecurity services to small and medium-sized defense companies through a virtual platform, has raised $31 million in a funding round to accelerate development of its product. The Series A round was led by Paladin Capital Group. RADICL is developing an autonomous virtual security operations center for its cybersecurity-as-a-service offering for customers, supporting human operators with an artificial intelligence-based detection, assessment and response of adversarial activity at machine speed. “RADICL’s platform and modular offerings are designed…