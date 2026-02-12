CRS Report Says ‘Little Indication’ Alternatives To AUKUS Were Examined

A January report from the Congressional Research Service (CRS), Congress’s policy research division, said alternatives were not explored to the trilateral agreement between Australia, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The trilateral agreement, called AUKUS, includes the future sale of Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) to Australia. Pillar 1 of the agreement refers to delivering submarines while Pillar 2 includes sharing other technologies. In December, the Pentagon completed a review of the agreement and determined it could move “full steam…