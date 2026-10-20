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Nuclear Modernization

CRS: North Korea Expanding Nuclear Arsenal, Missile Capabilities

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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CRS: North Korea Expanding Nuclear Arsenal, Missile Capabilities
Close up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery

North Korea is continuing to expand its nuclear arsenal and missile capabilities, including efforts to field more advanced and survivable systems, according to a new Congressional Research Service (CRS) report. The Oct. 13 CRS update says Pyongyang is pursuing a broader range of nuclear-capable delivery systems while expanding production of the fissile material needed to build additional warheads. The report also highlights a growing focus on solid-fueled missiles, hypersonic weapons and multiple-warhead technologies. The assessment comes as North Korea has…

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