Counter-Drone Solution For Washington, D.C.-Area Achieves IOC

A government-owned solution for detecting, identifying and responding to drone threats in the National Capital Region (NCR) has achieved initial operating capability (IOC), the Defense Department said last week. The Athena counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) integration kit provides a common operating picture by integrating C-UAS sensor data from multiple agencies into a “single, weapons-quality track” that distinguishes between drones and other objects, DoD said on Jan. 22. The common operating picture is forwarded to “several key command and control systems,”…