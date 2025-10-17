Collins Aerospace Unwilling To Sell USAF Repair Data For AWACS DRAGON, Service May Add Repair To Existing Sustainment Contract

RTX's [RTX] Collins Aerospace has told the U.S. Air Force that it is unwilling to sell repair data to the service for the Diminishing Manufacturing Sources Replacement of Avionics for Global Operations and Navigation (DRAGON) upgrade of the Air Force's 1970s-era E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft built by Boeing [BA]. In July 2020, the Air Force awarded then Rockwell Collins, now part of Collins Aerospace, a nearly $21 million contract to provide repair and other support for…